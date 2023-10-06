Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Ballad of Perilous Graves
$1.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
Get This Deal
Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee
$1.99 Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep
Get This Deal
Plain Bad Heroines
$1.99 Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
Get This Deal
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
$2.99 The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
The Remaking
$1.99 The Remaking by Clay Chapman
Get This Deal
Nightbloom
$2.99 Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie
Get This Deal
Clown in a Cornfield
$2.99 Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare
Get This Deal
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
$1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Twice Cursed
$1.99 Twice Cursed by Marie O'Regan & Paul Kane
Get This Deal
Hour of the Witch
$1.99 Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
Get This Deal
Sea of Tranquility
$1.99 Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Get This Deal
Saint Juniper's Folly
$2.99 Saint Juniper's Folly by Alex Crespo
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Witches Are Coming
$3.99 The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West
Get This Deal
Silver Nitrate
$6.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Spoiler Alert
$1.99 Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
Lady in the Lake
$1.99 Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman
Get This Deal