Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for October 28, 2022 Deals Oct 28, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 Penance by Kanae Minato Get This Deal $1.99 Zoology: The Secret World of Animals by DK Get This Deal $4.99 The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal $1.99 The Ivory Key by Akshaya Raman Get This Deal $3.99 The Girl in the Garden by Kamala Nair Get This Deal $1.99 A History of Magic, Witchcraft and the Occult by DK Get This Deal $5.99 The Manningtree Witches by A. K. Blakemore Get This Deal $1.99 Muse by Brittany Cavallaro Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin Get This Deal $3.99 The Dreamblood Duology by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 In the Unlikely Event by Judy Blume Get This Deal $2.99 The Mother Next Door by Tara Laskowski Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass Get This Deal $2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel Get This Deal $1.99 Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie Get This Deal