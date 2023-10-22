Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 22, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Interview with the Vampire
$1.99 Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice
The Satanic Verses
$2.99 The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan
$2.99 Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa See
The Beautiful Struggle
$2.99 The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nehisi Coates
My Best Friend's Exorcism
$2.99 My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix
Perdido Street Station
$1.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miéville
Cloud Atlas
$2.99 Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell
Furia
$4.99 Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

We Sold Our Souls
$2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
Six Easy Pieces
$1.99 Six Easy Pieces by Walter Mosley
Alanna: The First Adventure
$1.99 Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce
The Word for World is Forest
$2.99 The Word for World is Forest by Ursula K. Le Guin
Previous Daily Deals

My Year of Rest and Relaxation
$1.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh
The Shining
$1.99 The Shining by Stephen King
In the House in the Dark of the Woods
$3.99 In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt
The Sun Down Motel
$2.99 The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James
