Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Witchblood: The Hounds of Love
$3.99 Witchblood: The Hounds of Love by Matthew Erman & Lisa Sterle
Get This Deal
We Sold Our Souls
$2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
Six Easy Pieces
$1.99 Six Easy Pieces by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
Alanna: The First Adventure
$1.99 Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce
Get This Deal
The Word for World is Forest
$2.99 The Word for World is Forest by Ursula K. Le Guin
Get This Deal
Sister Outsider
$1.99 Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde
Get This Deal
The Pull of the Stars
$2.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue
Get This Deal
Icebreaker
$3.99 Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Horrorstör
$2.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
Disorientation: Being Black in the World
$5.50 Disorientation: Being Black in the World by Ian Williams
Get This Deal
River Woman, River Demon
$1.99 River Woman, River Demon by Jennifer Givhan
Get This Deal
The Galaxy, and the Ground Within
$1.99 The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

My Year of Rest and Relaxation
$1.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh
Get This Deal
The Shining
$1.99 The Shining by Stephen King
Get This Deal
In the House in the Dark of the Woods
$3.99 In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt
Get This Deal
The Sun Down Motel
$2.99 The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James
Get This Deal