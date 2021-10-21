Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 21, 2021

Go Home, Ricky! by Gene Kwak

Today's Featured Deals

Winter's Orbit
$2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell
Boy, Snow, Bird
$1.99 Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi
Night Shift
$1.99 Night Shift by Stephen King
Girls Made of Snow and Glass
$2.99 Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Victories Greater Than Death
$2.99 Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
Middlegame
$2.99 Middlegame by Seanan McGuire
Previous Daily Deals

Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan for $1.99

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Black Boy Out of Time by Hari Ziyad for $1.99

Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson for $2.99

Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor for $2.99

Final Girls by Riley Sager for $1.99

Old Man's War by John Scalzi for $2.99

Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark for $2.99

The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune for $2.99

The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee for $2.99

Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan for $3.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish for $1.99

The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99

The Shadows by Alex North for $2.99

The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters by Balli Kaur Jaswal for $1.99

Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99

The Sherlock Holmes Book by DK for $1.99

Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens by Marieke Nijkamp (editor) for $2.99

The Project by Courtney Summers for $2.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Merry Spinster by Daniel M. Lavery for $2.99

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers for $1.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

