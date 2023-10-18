Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 18, 2023 Deals Oct 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Olde Get This Deal $2.99 Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon Get This Deal $3.99 Follow Her Home by Steph Cha Get This Deal $4.99 All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews Get This Deal $2.49 The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis Get This Deal $2.99 Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $2.99 The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart Johnson Get This Deal $3.99 Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, and Con Artists Are Taking Over The Internet by Gabrielle Bluestone Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Eat a Peach by David Chang Get This Deal $1.99 The Shining by Stephen King Get This Deal $3.99 In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt Get This Deal $1.99 The Drift by C. J. Tudor Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Lone Women by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $1.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh Get This Deal $2.99 The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green Get This Deal $1.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Most Shocking First Lines in Fiction 14 New October Book Club Picks, From #ReadWithJenna to Matzah Book Soup Scholastic Offers Option to Exclude Diverse Books from Book Fairs The Best New Book Releases Out October 17, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 9 Science Fiction Books that Mix in Medieval Elements