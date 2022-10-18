Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Cat Who Saved Books
$1.99 The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa
Get This Deal
The Family Fang
$1.99 The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson
Get This Deal
Interpreter of Maladies
$1.99 Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri 
Get This Deal
An Extraordinary Union
$1.99 An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
There's Someone Inside Your House
$2.99 There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins
Get This Deal
Rooms
$1.99 Rooms by Lauren Oliver 
Get This Deal
The Uninvited
$1.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters 
Get This Deal
Gods Behaving Badly
$2.99 Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Scary Stories Complete Set
$4.99 Scary Stories Complete Set by Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell
Get This Deal
The Collective
$1.99 The Collective by Alison Gaylin
Get This Deal
In the Woods
$1.99 In the Woods by Tana French
Get This Deal
Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk
$3.99 Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk by David Sedaris and Ian Falconer
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

What Big Teeth
$2.99 What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo
Get This Deal
Klara and the Sun
$1.99 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Get This Deal
House Next Door
$1.99 House Next Door by Anne Rivers Siddons
Get This Deal
The Monster of Elendhaven
$2.99 The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations