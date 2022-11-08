Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 8, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
Autumnal: The Complete Series
$2.99 Autumnal: The Complete Series by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan
The Memory Librarian
$2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe
Rejected Princesses
$1.99 Rejected Princesses by Jason Porath
A Song Below Water
$2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
The Book of Delights
$3.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
The Starless Sea
$2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
Eileen
$1.99 Eileen by Ottessa Moshfegh
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Ariadne
$2.99 Ariadne by Jennifer Saint 
When Sparks Fly
$2.99 When Sparks Fly by Helena Hunting
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
$2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
A Little Life
$2.99 A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara 
Previous Daily Deals

The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu
The Cherry Robbers
$1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
My Heart Is a Chainsaw
$1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones 
Ring Shout
$2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
