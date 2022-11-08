Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 8, 2022 Deals Nov 8, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb Get This Deal $2.99 Autumnal: The Complete Series by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan Get This Deal $2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe Get This Deal $1.99 Rejected Princesses by Jason Porath Get This Deal $2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow Get This Deal $3.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay Get This Deal $2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $1.99 Eileen by Ottessa Moshfegh Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Ariadne by Jennifer Saint Get This Deal $2.99 When Sparks Fly by Helena Hunting Get This Deal $2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $2.99 A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu Get This Deal $1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker Get This Deal $1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon Quiz: Which Book On the National Book Award Longlist Should You Read? 13 November Mystery, Thrillers, and True Crime Releases The Best Gifts for Readers 2022 The Best Middle Grade Fantasy Series to Discover Right Now 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now