Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 7, 2023 Deals Nov 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong Get This Deal $1.99 Horns by Joe Hill Get This Deal $6.99 How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair Get This Deal $1.99 The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock Get This Deal $2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw Get This Deal $1.99 The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia Waite Get This Deal $2.99 The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson Get This Deal $7.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Bookbinder by Pip Williams Get This Deal $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 People Person by Candice Carty-Williams Get This Deal $2.99 The Cousins by Karen M. McManus Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull Get This Deal $1.99 The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $1.99 Phaedra by Laura Shepperson Get This Deal $0.99 The Chemistry of Death by Simon Beckett Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Most Influential Mystery Novels of the Last 10 Years The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The 20 Best Gifts for Readers 2023 The Uprising of Mesopunk Books Goodreads Releases Statement on "Review Bombing" The Best New Book Releases Out November 7, 2023