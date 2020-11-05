Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 5, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Notorious RBG: Young Readers' Edition by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik for $2.99
The Case of the Missing Marquess (Enola Holmes) by Nancy Springer for $2.99
Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare for $1.99
Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99
The Library of Lost and Found by Phaedra Patrick for $2.99
Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara for $1.99
The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell for $1.99
Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus for $1.99
21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari for $2.99
The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $2.99
A Phoenix First Must Burn by Patrice Caldwell for $2.99
Girls of Brackenhill by Kate Moretti for $4.99
The Book of Life by Deborah Harkness for $1.99
Lies, Lies, Lies by Adele Parks for $2.99
Anya's Ghost by Vera Brosgol for $2.99
The Boatman's Daughter by Andy Davidson for $2.99
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman for $1.99
Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero for $2.99
The Family Plot by Cherie Priest for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Broken Harbor by Tana French for $1.99
A Spy in the House by Y.S. Lee for $0.99
The Deep by Nick Cutter for $1.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $2.99
The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco for $1.99
Mr. Fox by Helen Oyeyemi for $1.99
The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw for $1.99
The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe for $2.99
Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke for $4.99
HEX by Thomas Olde Heuvelt for $2.99
Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99
Penance by Kanae Minato for $1.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99
The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher for $1.99
The Ensemble by Aja Gabel for $1.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks for $2.99
His Hideous Heart by Dahlia Adler for $2.99
Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente for $1.99
The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White for $1.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $2.99
Heartless by Marissa Meyer for $2.99
Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99
Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for $2.99