Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 29, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Ace of Spades
$2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
America For Beginners
$1.99 America For Beginners by Leah Franqui
Get This Deal
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez?
$2.99 What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez? by Claire Jimenez
Get This Deal
Honey and Spice
$1.99 Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola
Get This Deal
The Farm
$1.99 The Farm by Joanne Ramos
Get This Deal
Magpie Murders
$1.99 Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
A Strange and Stubborn Endurance
$2.99 A Strange and Stubborn Endurance by Foz Meadows
Get This Deal
Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol
$2.99 Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol by Mallory O'Meara
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Living Remedy
$1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
Get This Deal
Ordinary Monsters
$3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro
Get This Deal
How High We Go in the Dark
$1.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Get This Deal
The Wicked Years Complete Collection
$4.99 The Wicked Years Complete Collection by Gregory Maguire
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Hanging City
$2.99 The Hanging City by Charlie N. Holmberg
Get This Deal
The Vibrant Years
$2.99 The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
We the Animals
$1.99 We the Animals by Justin Torres
Get This Deal
The Days of Abandonment
$2.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
Get This Deal