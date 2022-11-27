Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 27, 2022 Deals Nov 27, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 I'm Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi Get This Deal $2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $3.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins Get This Deal $2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray Get This Deal $1.99 The Burning by Laura Bates Get This Deal $1.99 Nocturna by Maya Motayne Get This Deal $0.99 The End of the World by Martin H. Greenberg Get This Deal $2.99 Gil's All Fright Diner by A. Lee Martinez Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor Get This Deal $3.99 Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui Get This Deal $4.99 The Nasty Bits by Anthony Bourdain Get This Deal $3.99 Tokyo Dreaming by Emiko Jean Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Vicious by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good by Helene Tursten Get This Deal $1.99 The Princess Bride by William Goldman Get This Deal You Might Also Like 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years I Read Nick Offerman's Favorite Books and Now I Love Him Even More The Final Word: The Best Author Epitaphs The Big List of 25+ of the Best Craft Books The Best Tablet For Reading: 2022 Picks 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now