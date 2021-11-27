Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 27, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Wrath & and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh for $1.99
All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung for $1.99
The Whispering House by Elizabeth Brooks for $1.99
Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi for $2.99
Witch Please by Ann Aguirre for $1.99
Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $4.99
Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee for $2.99
Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot for $1.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $1.99
Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart for $1.99
Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $2.99
The Survivors by Jane Harper for $3.99
Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley for $2.99
The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $2.99
A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab for $2.99
Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett for $2.99
Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir for $2.99
Ariadne by Jennifer Saint for $3.99
Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby for $3.99
A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas for $3.99
Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Johnny Garza Villa for $3.99
We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen for $1.99
Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99
The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton for $2.99
To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers for $1.99
Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn by $1.99
The Electric Hotel by Dominic Smith for $1.99
Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline for $1.99
Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones for $1.99
Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe for $1.99
When Women Were Birds by Terry Tempest Williams for $3.99
The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell for $2.99
The Book of Lost and Found by Lucy Foley for $4.99
Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff for $3.99
Golden Girls Forever by Jim Colucci for $1.99
Men at Arms by Terry Pratchett for $1.99
If It Makes You Happy by Claire Kann for $2.99
When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrice Cullors and Asha Bandele for $2.99
As You Wish by Cary Elwes for $1.99
Kind of a Big Deal by Shannon Hale for $2.99
The Magic of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson for $1.99
Slippery Creatures by KJ Charles for $3.99
The Lost Man by Jane Harper for $2.99
Relish: My Life in the Kitchen by Lucy Knisley for $2.99
The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $3.99
Beowulf by Maria Dahvana Headley for $3.99
The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe for $2.99