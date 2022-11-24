Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 24, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Priory of the Orange Tree
$3.99 The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
Get This Deal
The Last Bookshop in London
$2.99 The Last Bookshop in London by Madeline Martin
Get This Deal
Before the Coffee Gets Cold
$2.99 Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Get This Deal
Being Mortal
$3.99 Being Mortal by Atul Gawande
Get This Deal
The City We Became
$2.99 The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
Notes on an Execution
$2.99 Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
Get This Deal
Rising Strong
$2.99 Rising Strong by Brené Brown
Get This Deal
The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School
$2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Family Chao
$4.99 The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang
Get This Deal
An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good
$2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good by Helene Tursten 
Get This Deal
Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead
$1.99 Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk
Get This Deal
An Arrow to the Moon
$2.99 An Arrow to the Moon by Emily X.R. Pan
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey
$2.99 Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey by Florence Williams
Get This Deal
On a Night of a Thousand Stars
$2.99 On a Night of a Thousand Stars by Andrea Yaryura Clark
Get This Deal
The Dog Stars
$1.99 The Dog Stars by Peter Heller 
Get This Deal
Rule of Wolves
$2.99 Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal