Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Publishing Today's edition of daily deals is sponsored by sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Memorial by Brian Washington for $1.99

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart for $2.99

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome for $1.99

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield for $1.99

The Lying Game by Ruth Ware for $1.99

Read Harder by Book Riot for $2.99

Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99

Code Girls by Liza Mundy for $3.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas for $5.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $1.99

Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti for $4.99

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99

The Switch by Beth O'Leary for $2.99

Pandora's Jar by Natalie Haynes for $5.99

Why Cats are Assholes by Liz Miele for $1.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

The Dating Plan by Sara Desai for $1.99

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $1.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $4.99

Dear Daughter by Elizabeth Little for $1.99

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson for $1.99

Real Life by Brandon Taylor for $1.99

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer for $1.99

Still Midnight by Denise Mina for $2.99

Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley for $1.99

What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez for $1.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $2.99