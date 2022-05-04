Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 4, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Everything I Never Told You
$1.99 Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng
The Luminaries
$3.99 The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton
Bluebird Bluebird
$2.99 Bluebird Bluebird by Attica Locke
The Chain
$3.99 The Chain by Adrian McKinty 
The Wangs vs. The World
$1.99 The Wangs vs. The World by Jade Chang
A Clash of Steel
$2.99 A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee
Beartown
$2.99 Beartown by Fredrik Backman
Count Your Lucky Stars
$2.99 Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur 
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding
$1.99 D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
The End of Policing
$1.99 The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale
Previous Daily Deals

Memorial by Brian Washington for $1.99

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart for $2.99

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome for $1.99

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield for $1.99

The Lying Game by Ruth Ware for $1.99

Read Harder by Book Riot for $2.99

Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99

Code Girls by Liza Mundy for $3.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas for $5.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $1.99

Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti for $4.99

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99

The Switch by Beth O'Leary for $2.99

Pandora's Jar by Natalie Haynes for $5.99

Why Cats are Assholes by Liz Miele for $1.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

The Dating Plan by Sara Desai for $1.99

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $1.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $4.99

Dear Daughter by Elizabeth Little for $1.99

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson for $1.99

Real Life by Brandon Taylor for $1.99

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer for $1.99

Still Midnight by Denise Mina for $2.99

Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley for $1.99

What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez for $1.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $2.99