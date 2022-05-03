Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tordotcom Publishing

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Tordotcom Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Memorial
$1.99 Memorial by Bryan Washington
Get This Deal
We Were Liars
$2.99 We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
Get This Deal
Set Boundaries, Find Peace
$1.99 Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Get This Deal
D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding
$1.99 D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins
Get This Deal
Deacon King Kong
$2.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Get This Deal
The End of Policing
$1.99 The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale
Get This Deal
Blackfish City
$1.99 Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller
Get This Deal
Punch Me Up to the Gods
$1.99 Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Once Upon a River
$1.99 Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield
Get This Deal
The Lying Game
$1.99 The Lying Game by Ruth Ware
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Read Harder by Book Riot for $2.99

Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99

Code Girls by Liza Mundy for $3.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas for $5.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $1.99

Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti for $4.99

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99

The Switch by Beth O'Leary for $2.99

Pandora's Jar by Natalie Haynes for $5.99

Why Cats are Assholes by Liz Miele for $1.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

The Dating Plan by Sara Desai for $1.99

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $1.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $4.99

Dear Daughter by Elizabeth Little for $1.99

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson for $1.99

Real Life by Brandon Taylor for $1.99

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer for $1.99

Still Midnight by Denise Mina for $2.99

Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley for $1.99

What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez for $1.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $2.99