Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for May 25, 2023 Deals May 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman Get This Deal $1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton (editor) Get This Deal $5.99 Stone Cold Fox by Rachel Koller Croft Get This Deal $1.99 The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow & Liz Lawson Get This Deal $3.99 Elements of Fiction by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier Get This Deal $1.99 I Think I Love You by Auriane Desombre Get This Deal $2.99 Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson Get This Deal $1.99 The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert Get This Deal $2.99 Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown & Danielle Brown Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $1.99 Rules For Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J.M. Miro Get This Deal $1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Get This Deal $2.99 Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon Get This Deal $1.99 Star Wars Year by Year by Kristin Baver, et al. Get This Deal