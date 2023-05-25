Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 25, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill
$1.99 The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman
A Universe of Wishes
$1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton (editor)
Stone Cold Fox
$5.99 Stone Cold Fox by Rachel Koller Croft
The Agathas
$1.99 The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow & Liz Lawson
Elements of Fiction
$3.99 Elements of Fiction by Walter Mosley
The Milky Way
$3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier
I Think I Love You
$1.99 I Think I Love You by Auriane Desombre
Far from the Light of Heaven
$2.99 Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson
The Signature of All Things
$1.99 The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert
Someone Had to Do It
$2.99 Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown & Danielle Brown
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Path of Thorns
$1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater
Mr. Mercedes
$2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
Rules For Visiting
$1.99 Rules For Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane
Previous Daily Deals

Ordinary Monsters
$3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J.M. Miro
The Survivalists
$1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Weather Girl
$2.99 Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Star Wars Year by Year
$1.99 Star Wars Year by Year by Kristin Baver, et al.
