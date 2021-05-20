Discover Carina Adores – Download your FREE ebook now! Discover Carina Adores – Download your FREE ebook now! Discover Carina Adores – Download your FREE ebook now!

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 20, 2021

Best Nerds Forever, published by Jimmy Patterson Books

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Best Nerds Forever, published by Jimmy Patterson Books.

Today's Featured Deals

The Water Dancer
$4.99 The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Get This Deal
A Discovery of Witches
$2.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
Get This Deal
Bad Blood
$3.99 Bad Blood by John Carreyrou
Get This Deal
The Library at Mount Char
$2.99 The Library at Mount Char by Scott Hawkins
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Well Played
$1.99 Well Played by Jen DeLuca
Get This Deal
Heavy
$1.99 Heavy by Kiese Laymon
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung for $1.99

Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton for $2.99

Hunger by Roxane Gay for $2.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel for $1.99

Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim by David Sedaris for $3.99

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $1.99

The Boston Massacre by Serena R. Zabin for $3.99

The Likeness by Tana French for $1.99

Dear Mrs. Bird by AJ Pearce for $1.99

Anna K by Jenny Lee for $2.99

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai for $4.99

The Red Tent by Anita Diamant for $2.99

The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi for $2.99

Children of the Land by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo for $1.99

The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $2.99

Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston for $2.99

The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald for $2.51

It's Not Like It's a Secret by Misa Sugiura for $1.99

Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo for $2.99

Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99

The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma for $1.99

Chicano Eats by Esteban Castillo for $1.99

A Sweet Mess by Jayci Lee for $2.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev for $1.99

The Complete Stories by Flannery O'Connor for $3.99

The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo for $2.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $2.99

Full Disclosure by Camryn Garrett for $1.99

The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $4.99

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99

Discover Carina Adores – Download your FREE ebook now!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!