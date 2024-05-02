Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 2, 2024 Deals May 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 Goodbye Vitamin by Rachel Khong Get This Deal $1.99 I Feed Her To The Beast and The Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea Get This Deal $1.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch Get This Deal $1.99 Untamed by Glennon Doyle Get This Deal $1.99 The Dirty Book Club by Lisi Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 I See London by Chanel Cleeton Get This Deal $4.99 The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen Get This Deal $1.99 Wings of Ebony by J. Elle Get This Deal $1.99 The Blood Trials by N. E. Davenport Get This Deal $1.99 North Woods by Daniel Mason Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Role Playing by Cathy Yardley Get This Deal $1.99 Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer Get This Deal $1.99 Dyscalculia by Camonghne Felix Get This Deal $2.99 The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton Get This Deal You Might Also Like New Horror Books: May You Be Scared This May? Yes, You May Solve A Mystery: 8 New Mystery Thriller Books For May 2024 The Best Book Club Books Out in May The Best New Book Releases Out April 30, 2024 May the Books Be With You: 10 New SFF Books Out May 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week