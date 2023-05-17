Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 17, 2023 Deals May 17, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal $1.99 Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton Get This Deal $4.99 The Deep by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $2.99 The Return by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $2.99 Turtles All The Way Down by John Green Get This Deal $1.99 For The Love of the Bard by Jessica Martin Get This Deal $1.99 The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Daré Get This Deal $4.99 Life on the Rocks by Juli Berwald Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Liar’s Girl by Catherine Ryan Howard Get This Deal $0.99 Ballad & Dagger by Daniel José Older Get This Deal $3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret Life of Groceries by Benjamin Lorr Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth Get This Deal $1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht Get This Deal $0.99 The Little Venice Bookshop by Rebecca Raisin Get This Deal $2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match The Mystery Novel to Its Opening Line? 24 Life-Changing Healing Books 8 Award-Winning Fantasy Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Here are the Winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards! Judge a Book by Its Cover and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation Boo Who: 9 Classic Horror Books, Old and New