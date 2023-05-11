Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 11, 2023 Deals May 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $2.99 Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe Get This Deal $2.99 Provenance by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $2.99 The Thread Collectors by Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman Get This Deal $3.99 Lightseekers by Femi Kayode Get This Deal $1.99 Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler Get This Deal $1.99 The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin Get This Deal $2.99 The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 In The Shadow of the Banyan by Vaddey Ratner Get This Deal $2.99 Lady Hotspur by Tessa Gratton Get This Deal $2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw Get This Deal $1.99 The Teachers by Alexandra Robbins Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson Get This Deal $1.99 Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi Get This Deal $2.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang Get This Deal $2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Fantasy Books Where Math is Magic 10 of the Best Fantasy Books of Summer 2023 Bigolas Dickolas is the Best of Book Twitter 12 Book Clubs' Excellent Picks For May 2023 Here are the Winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize 35 Must-Read Books of Nonfiction by AAPI Authors