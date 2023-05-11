Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Chilling Effect
$1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
Barbed Wire Heart
$2.99 Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe
Provenance
$2.99 Provenance by Ann Leckie
The Thread Collectors
$2.99 The Thread Collectors by Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman
Lightseekers
$3.99 Lightseekers by Femi Kayode
Anne of Manhattan
$1.99 Anne of Manhattan by Brina Starler
The Happiness Project
$1.99 The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin
The Dead and the Dark
$2.99 The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

In The Shadow of the Banyan
$1.99 In The Shadow of the Banyan by Vaddey Ratner
Lady Hotspur
$2.99 Lady Hotspur by Tessa Gratton
Strange Practice
$2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
The Teachers
$1.99 The Teachers by Alexandra Robbins
Previous Daily Deals

The Year of the Witching
$1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson
Boy, Snow, Bird
$1.99 Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi
The Kiss Quotient
$2.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
Flowerheart
$2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell
