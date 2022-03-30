Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 30, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

How To Be Perfect
$5.99 How To Be Perfect by Michael Schur
Imaginary Friend
$2.99 Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
In the Country We Love
$2.99 In the Country We Love by Diane Guerrero and Michelle Burford
These Witches Don't Burn
$2.99 These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling
The Ungrateful Refugee
$1.99 The Ungrateful Refugee by Dina Nayeri
The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat
$2.99 The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks
Brown Girl in the Ring
$1.99 Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared
$2.99 The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Flight Attendant
$1.99 The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian
Daughter of Smoke and Bone
$2.99 Daughter of Smoke and Bone by Laini Taylor
