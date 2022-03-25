Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 25, 2022

Macmillan eDeals

Today's Featured Deals

The Hobbit
$2.99 The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien
Florida
$2.99 Florida by Lauren Groff
Tell the Machine Goodnight
$1.99 Tell the Machine Goodnight by Katie Williams
More Happy That Not
$2.99 More Happy That Not by Adam Silvera
The Soulmate Equation
$1.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren
Carefree Black Girls
$2.99 Carefree Black Girls by Zeba Blay
Fifty Words for Rain
$2.99 Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie
Out of Character
$1.99 Out of Character by Annabeth Albert
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Blue Castle
$2.99 The Blue Castle by L. M. Montgomery
A Dead Djinn in Cairo
$1.99 A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark
Previous Daily Deals

Let's Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson for $2.99

The Turnout by Megan Abbott for $1.99

The Library at the Edge of the World by Felicity Hayes-McCoy for $1.99

Miss Burma by Charmaine Craig for $1.99

All the Single Ladies by Rebecca Traister for $3.99

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich for $6.99

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

Prince Charming by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Aunty Lee's Deadly Specials by Ovidia Yu for $1.99

He Started It by Samantha Downing for $1.99

All the Feels by Olivia Dade for $2.99

She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $1.99

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron for $3.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $3.99

Dear Justyce by Nic Stone for $2.99

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko for $2.99

Small Gods by Terry Pratchett for $2.99

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight for $2.99

Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain for $2.99

I'll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson for $2.99

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon for $2.99

Rabbits For Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum for $1.99

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99