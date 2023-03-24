Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 24, 2023 Deals Mar 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $6.99 Jackal by Erin E. Adams Get This Deal $3.99 We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper Get This Deal $4.99 The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $2.99 The Resurrectionist: The Lost Work of Dr. Spencer Black by E.B. Hudspeth Get This Deal $1.99 The Likeness by Tana French Get This Deal $2.99 The Vicious Circle by Katherine St. John Get This Deal $1.99 Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood Get This Deal $2.99 A Good Family by A.H. Kim Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $0.99 This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson Get This Deal $1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt Get This Deal $6.99 The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff Get This Deal $2.99 Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 To Marry and to Meddle by Martha Waters Get This Deal $2.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacy Abrams Get This Deal $4.99 Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books) by Marie Benedict Get This Deal $4.99 Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres by Kelefa Sanneh Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years Why Adults Should Read Middle Grade Books 10 Fascinating Fantasy Books Like Babel 10 Gothic Steampunk Books to Read by Lamplight 8 Terrifyingly Claustrophobic Horror Books QUIZ: Can You Guess These Famous Authors’ Most Read Books?