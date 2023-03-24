Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 24, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Jackal
$6.99 Jackal by Erin E. Adams
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence
$3.99 We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
The Ballad of Black Tom
$4.99 The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle
The Resurrectionist: The Lost Work of Dr. Spencer Black
$2.99 The Resurrectionist: The Lost Work of Dr. Spencer Black by E.B. Hudspeth
The Likeness
$1.99 The Likeness by Tana French
The Vicious Circle
$2.99 The Vicious Circle by Katherine St. John
Priestdaddy
$1.99 Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood
A Good Family
$2.99 A Good Family by A.H. Kim
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

This Book Is Gay
$0.99 This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
The Little Friend
$1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt
The Bandit Queens
$6.99 The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance
$2.99 Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach
Previous Daily Deals

To Marry and to Meddle
$1.99 To Marry and to Meddle by Martha Waters
While Justice Sleeps
$2.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacy Abrams
Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books)
$4.99 Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books) by Marie Benedict
Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres
$4.99 Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres by Kelefa Sanneh
