Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 21, 2024 Deals Mar 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $6.99 The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt Get This Deal $1.99 Trust Me When I Lie by Benjamin Stevenson Get This Deal $1.99 Alex & Eliza by Melissa de la Cruz Get This Deal $1.99 A Study In Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 The Vanishing Hour by Seraphina Nova Glass Get This Deal $2.99 In the Company of Witches by Auralee Wallace Get This Deal $6.99 Redwood Court by DéLana R. A. Dameron Get This Deal $3.99 Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Shadow Tag by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $1.99 The Girls in Queens by Christine Kandic Torres Get This Deal $1.99 Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Maid by Nita Prose Get This Deal $2.99 Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $1.99 All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg Get This Deal $1.99 The Actual Star by Monica Byrne Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Fresh Urban Fantasy Books and Series The OG Queen of Faerie Fantasy on Romantasy, BookTok and the Rise of YA The Best Recent Mysteries for Your Book Club The 10 Best Hugo Award Winners to Check Out The Best New Book Releases Out March 19, 2024 Why Ban Books When You Can Ban Book Awards?: Suburban Illinois District Cancels Caudill Awards