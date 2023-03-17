Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Boston Massacre
$1.99 The Boston Massacre by Serena R. Zabin
What's Mine and Yours
$2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
The Library of Mount Char
$1.99 The Library of Mount Char by Scott Hawkins
The Far Field
$3.99 The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay
The Chain
$3.99 The Chain by Adrian McKinty
Greenland
$2.99 Greenland by David Santos Donaldson
The Orphan of Cemetery Hill
$1.99 The Orphan of Cemetery Hill by Hester Fox
Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive
$2.99 Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land
The Unsinkable Greta James
$2.99 The Unsinkable Greta James by Jennifer E. Smith
Inciting Joy
$5.99 Inciting Joy by Ross Gay
The City in the Middle of the Night
$2.99 The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders
Roses in the Mouth of a Lion
$3.99 Roses in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks
$2.24 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
The Luminaries
$2.99 The Luminaries by Susan Dennard
Little Eve
$2.99 Little Eve by Catriona Ward
Hotel Magnifique
$2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor
Previous Daily Deals

Conjure Women
$2.99 Conjure Women by Afia Atakora
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
$2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
Our Crooked Hearts
$3.99 Our Crooked Hearts by Melissa Albert
Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble
$3.99 Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall
