Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 16, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deal

Zora Books Her Happily Ever After
$2.99 Zora Books Her Happily Ever After by Taj McCoy
She Come By It Natural
$1.99 She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh
History of Wolves
$2.99 History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
Later
$1.99 Later by Stephen King
The Black God's Drums
$4.99 The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark
The Startup Wife
$1.99 The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam
A Good Day to Pie
$2.99 A Good Day to Pie by Misha Popp
The Antiques
$1.99 The Antiques by Kris D'Agostino
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Roommate Risk
$4.99 The Roommate Risk by Talia Hibbert
Yesterday
$3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap
A Dish Best Served Hot
$1.99 A Dish Best Served Hot by Natalie Caña
Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency
$2.99 Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch
Previous Daily Deals

The House We Grew Up In
$2.99 The House We Grew Up In by Lisa Jewell
Loot
$6.99 Loot by Tania James
Winter Counts
$2.99 Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Manslaughter Park
$2.99 Manslaughter Park by Tirzah Price
