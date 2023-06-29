Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 29, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
$2.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
Get This Deal
The Book of Dust
$2.99 The Book of Dust by Philip Pullman
Get This Deal
Feed
$2.99 Feed by Mira Grant
Get This Deal
The Hero Next Door
$1.99 The Hero Next Door by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich (editor)
Get This Deal
My Sister's Big Fat Indian Wedding
$2.99 My Sister's Big Fat Indian Wedding by Sajni Patel
Get This Deal
The Queue
$1.99 The Queue by Basma Abdel Aziz
Get This Deal
The Family Remains
$2.99 The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
Royal Holiday
$1.99 Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
The Cloisters
$6.99 The Cloisters by Katy Hays
Get This Deal
The Bombay Prince
$1.99 The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore
$1.99 The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu
Get This Deal
Friday I'm In Love
$1.99 Friday I'm In Love by Camryn Garrett
Get This Deal
The Book Haters' Book Club
$2.99 The Book Haters' Book Club by Gretchen Anthony
Get This Deal
The Alice Network
$2.99 The Alice Network by Kate Quinn
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Crying in H Mart
$6.99 Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Get This Deal
The Accidental Pinup
$1.99 The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson
Get This Deal
When Life Gives You Vampires
$1.99 When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke
Get This Deal
Shadow and Bone
$1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal