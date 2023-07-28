Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 28, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Adulthood Rites
$1.99 Adulthood Rites by Octavia E. Butler
The Couple at the Table
$1.99 The Couple at the Table by Sophie Hannah
The Phantom Tollbooth
$1.99 The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer
Three Assassins
$4.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa
The Romance Recipe
$2.99 The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett
The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures
$1.99 The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures by Aaron Mahnke
We Were the Lucky Ones
$2.99 We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
$7.99 The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey by Walter Mosley
The Matzah Ball
$1.99 The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer
What Never Happened (preorder)
$4.99 What Never Happened (preorder) by Rachel Howzell Hall
The Bookshop of Yesterdays
$2.99 The Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson
Mindwalker
$0.99 Mindwalker by Kate Dylan
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

One of Us Is Lying
$1.99 One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
The Girl from Rawblood
$2.99 The Girl from Rawblood by Catriona Ward
Hunted
$0.99 Hunted by Darcy Coates
Hula
$3.99 Hula by Jasmin Iolani Hakes
Previous Daily Deals

Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
Booth
$1.99 Booth by Karen Joy Fowler
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
