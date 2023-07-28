Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 28, 2023 Deals Jul 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Adulthood Rites by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $1.99 The Couple at the Table by Sophie Hannah Get This Deal $1.99 The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer Get This Deal $4.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa Get This Deal $2.99 The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett Get This Deal $1.99 The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures by Aaron Mahnke Get This Deal $2.99 We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter Get This Deal $7.99 The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer Get This Deal $4.99 What Never Happened (preorder) by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $2.99 The Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson Get This Deal $0.99 Mindwalker by Kate Dylan Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus Get This Deal $2.99 The Girl from Rawblood by Catriona Ward Get This Deal $0.99 Hunted by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $3.99 Hula by Jasmin Iolani Hakes Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black Get This Deal $2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $1.99 Booth by Karen Joy Fowler Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books 13 Fantasy Books That Need To Be Adapted for the Screen Explore the World This Summer With These 9 Atmospheric Mystery Novels These are the Most Assigned Novels by Women in U.S. Colleges 10 New Thrilling and Deliciously Dark Romance Books (With Trigger Warnings!) Get Reading! These Romance Manhwa Need to Be On Your TBR