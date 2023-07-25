Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 25, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Silent Spring
$2.99 Silent Spring by Rachel Carson
Vesper Flights
$3.99 Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
My Brilliant Friend
$2.99 My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
Bullet Train
$4.99 Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka
The Nature of Witches
$1.99 The Nature of Witches by Rachel Griffin
Come Find Me
$1.99 Come Find Me by Megan Miranda
The Book of Salt
$3.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong
Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist
$1.99 Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist by Rachel Cohn & David Levithan
Odd One Out
$1.99 Odd One Out by Nic Stone
Fiona and Jane
$2.99 Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
Homicide and Halo-Halo
$1.99 Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
Just Haven't Met You Yet
$1.99 Just Haven't Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing
$2.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green
The Liar's Dictionary
$6.99 The Liar's Dictionary by Eley Williams
The Monsters We Defy
$6.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
The Mask of Mirrors
$4.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick
Previous Daily Deals

Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Booth
$1.99 Booth by Karen Joy Fowler
Cackle
$1.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Station Eleven
$1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
