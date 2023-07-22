Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 22, 2023 Deals Jul 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin Get This Deal $2.99 We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen Get This Deal $2.99 This Is Your Life, Harriet Chance! by Jonathan Evison Get This Deal $2.99 Today Will Be Different by Maria Semple Get This Deal $2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey Get This Deal $2.49 Love, Comment, Subscribe by Cathy Yardley Get This Deal $1.99 Riven by Roan Parrish Get This Deal $2.99 If You Could Be Mine by Sara Farizan Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 Genuine Lies by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $0.99 Unraveled by Courtney Milan Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood Get This Deal $2.99 A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barack Obama Release's His Summer Reading List for 2023 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books Can You Match the Romance Novel to Its Opening Lines? Enchantment & Intrigue: Magical Cozy Mysteries to Enliven Your Bookshelf 8 Science Books Out This Summer That You Don't Want to Miss 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years