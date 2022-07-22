Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 22, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Vanished Birds
$1.99 The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez
A Murderous Relation
$1.99 A Murderous Relation by Deanna Raybourn
When We Were Birds
$3.99 When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
The Disappearing Act
$2.99 The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman
Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come
$1.99 Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come by Jessica Pan
Up All Night
$1.99 Up All Night by Laura Silverman
Necroscope
$2.99 Necroscope by Brian Lumley
Surviving Autocracy
$2.99 Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Miss Moriarty, I Presume?
$1.99 Miss Moriarty, I Presume? by Sherry Thomas
The Shining Girls
$2.99 The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes
Previous Daily Deals

The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson for $2.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter for $2.99

The Royal We by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan for $2.99

The Butterfly Girl by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

I, Mona Lisa by Natasha Solomons for $0.99

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton for $3.99

The Stand-In by Lily Chu for $1.99

The Searching Dead by Ramsey Campbell for $0.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny for $1.99

The Invitation by Lucy Foley for $2.99

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke for $3.99

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews for $2.99

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris for $1.99

Well-Behaved Indian Women by Saumya Dave for $1.99

Good and Mad by Rebecca Traister for $1.99

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $1.99

The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn for $1.99

Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr for $1.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neal Hurston for $1.99

The Moment of Tenderness by Madeleine L'Engle for $3.99

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron for $1.99

Nice Girls by Catherine Dang for $1.99

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu for $2.99

