Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 4, 2023 Deals Jan 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara Get This Deal $2.99 In Every Mirror She's Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström Get This Deal $2.99 Wanderers by Chuck Wendig Get This Deal $2.99 The Most Precious Substance On Earth by Shashi Bhat Get This Deal $1.99 The Invisible Husband of Frick Island by Colleen Oakley Get This Deal $2.99 Fresh Brewed Murder by Emmeline Duncan Get This Deal $3.99 Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding Get This Deal $1.99 The Marriage of Opposites by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy Get This Deal $1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James Get This Deal $1.99 Memory Wall by Anthony Doerr Get This Deal $2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi Get This Deal $0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson Get This Deal $2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood Get This Deal $2.99 You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy Get This Deal You Might Also Like New SFF Out in January to Cozy Up With January 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations 8 Magical Mystery Books to Get Lost In 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 Book Riot's 2023 Read Harder Challenge Book Storage for Small Spaces: 11 Creative Solutions