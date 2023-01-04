Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 4, 2023

Today's Featured Deals

Clark and Division
$2.99 Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara 
In Every Mirror She's Black
$2.99 In Every Mirror She's Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström 
Wanderers
$2.99 Wanderers by Chuck Wendig
The Most Precious Substance On Earth
$2.99 The Most Precious Substance On Earth by Shashi Bhat 
The Invisible Husband of Frick Island
$1.99 The Invisible Husband of Frick Island by Colleen Oakley 
Fresh Brewed Murder
$2.99 Fresh Brewed Murder by Emmeline Duncan
Bright Burning Things
$3.99 Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding 
The Marriage of Opposites
$1.99 The Marriage of Opposites by Alice Hoffman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Migrations
$2.99 Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy
Black Leopard, Red Wolf
$1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
Memory Wall
$1.99 Memory Wall by Anthony Doerr
Anatomy: A Love Story
$2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Previous Daily Deals

The Death of Vivek Oji
$1.99 The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi
Hex Appeal
$0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
Within These Wicked Walls
$2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
You're Not Listening
$2.99 You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy
