Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Dreamland
$3.99 Dreamland by Sam Quinones
Get This Deal
Fight Night
$3.99 Fight Night by Miriam Toews
Get This Deal
Father of the Rain
$2.99 Father of the Rain by Lily King
Get This Deal
Killing November
$1.99 Killing November by Adriana Mather
Get This Deal
Infomocracy
$2.99 Infomocracy by Malka Older
Get This Deal
Stamped from the Beginning
$3.99 Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
Get This Deal
Just Pursuit
$3.99 Just Pursuit by Laura Coates
Get This Deal
The Ballad of Perilous Graves
$2.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
Get This Deal
An Unkindness of Magicians
$1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard
Get This Deal
Totally Folked
$0.99 Totally Folked by Penny Reid
Get This Deal
And Now She's Gone
$2.99 And Now She's Gone by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal
A Swim in the Pond in the Rain
$1.99 A Swim in the Pond in the Rain by George Saunders
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato 
Get This Deal
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen 
Get This Deal
The Living Dead
$2.99 The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
Get This Deal
Empire of Wild
$2.99 Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Black Cake
$1.99 Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Get This Deal
Troy
$1.99 Troy by Stephen Fry
Get This Deal
The Souls of Black Folk
$0.99 The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois
Get This Deal
Enola Holmes and the Boy in Buttons
$0.99 Enola Holmes and the Boy in Buttons by Nancy Springer
Get This Deal