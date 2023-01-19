Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 19, 2023 Deals Jan 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $1.99 The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo Get This Deal $2.99 Barracoon by Zora Neale Hurston Get This Deal $1.99 Wilder Girls by Rory Power Get This Deal $1.99 The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls Get This Deal $1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow Get This Deal $2.99 The Wonder by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $1.99 Strange Ink by Gary Kemble Get This Deal $1.99 Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 As Long As Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh Get This Deal $2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $2.99 Meet Cute by Helena Hunting Get This Deal $2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Librarian of Crooked Lane by C.J. Archer Get This Deal $2.99 If Cats Disappeared from the World by Genki Kawamura Get This Deal $1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd Get This Deal $2.99 Battle of the Linguist Mages by Scotto Moore Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best of the Weird West: 8 Alternate History Westerns The Best Books of 2022, According to Reddit The 23 Most Influential Comic Books of All Time The Best Dark Academia in Science Fiction and Fantasy 23 Great Books To Read in 2023 9 Cheerful Books to Chase Away the Winter Blues