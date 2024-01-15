Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 15, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Family Lore
$3.99 Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Get This Deal
Fortune Favors The Dead
$1.99 Fortune Favors The Dead by Stephen Spotswood
Get This Deal
What The River Knows
$1.99 What The River Knows by Isabel Ibañez
Get This Deal
The Last Equation of Isaac Severy
$1.99 The Last Equation of Isaac Severy by Nova Jacobs
Get This Deal
To The Bright Edge of the World
$2.99 To The Bright Edge of the World by Eowyn Ivey
Get This Deal
The Furrows
$4.99 The Furrows by Namwali Serpell
Get This Deal
The Body Scout
$2.99 The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel
Get This Deal
Queen of the Tearling
$1.99 Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Uninvited
$1.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters
Get This Deal
Reputation
$1.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher
Get This Deal
Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins
$2.51 Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins by Katarina Bivald
Get This Deal
A Past Unearthed
$1.99 A Past Unearthed by Jin Yong
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Red Palace
$1.99 The Red Palace by June Hur
Get This Deal
In Five Years
$1.99 In Five Years by Rebecca Serle
Get This Deal
The Only Purple House in Town
$1.99 The Only Purple House in Town by Ann Aguirre
Get This Deal
Hang the Moon
$1.99 Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls
Get This Deal