Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 15, 2024 Deals Jan 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo Get This Deal $1.99 Fortune Favors The Dead by Stephen Spotswood Get This Deal $1.99 What The River Knows by Isabel Ibañez Get This Deal $1.99 The Last Equation of Isaac Severy by Nova Jacobs Get This Deal $2.99 To The Bright Edge of the World by Eowyn Ivey Get This Deal $4.99 The Furrows by Namwali Serpell Get This Deal $2.99 The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel Get This Deal $1.99 Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters Get This Deal $1.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher Get This Deal $2.51 Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and Cabins by Katarina Bivald Get This Deal $1.99 A Past Unearthed by Jin Yong Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Red Palace by June Hur Get This Deal $1.99 In Five Years by Rebecca Serle Get This Deal $1.99 The Only Purple House in Town by Ann Aguirre Get This Deal $1.99 Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Historical Fiction of 2023 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 20 of the Best Fantasy Books of 2023 10 New January 2024 Book Club Picks, From GMA Book Club To Amor en Páginas The Most Popular Books on Goodreads in the Last Decade 9 Genre-defying Mystery Books