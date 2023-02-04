Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 4, 2023 Deals Feb 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $2.49 Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin Angoe Get This Deal $2.99 Finale by Stephanie Garber Get This Deal $3.99 Pardonable Lies by Jacqueline Winspear Get This Deal $2.49 Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod Get This Deal $3.99 Heaven and Hell by Bart D. Ehrman Get This Deal $2.99 An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma Get This Deal $1.99 Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman Get This Deal $2.99 Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Conviction by Denise Mina Get This Deal $1.99 First Comes Like by Alisha Rai Get This Deal $1.99 Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney Get This Deal $1.99 You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard Get This Deal $2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato Get This Deal $1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott & Alyson Derrick Get This Deal $2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here's How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World Moments in Young Adult Novels That Made Me Feel Old Kindle Unlimited Pricing: Is It Worth It? Journey Through the World With These Peculiar Microhistories 25 Romance Novels for People Who Don’t Like Romance Novels