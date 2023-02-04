Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Her Name Is Knight
$2.49 Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin Angoe
Finale
$2.99 Finale by Stephanie Garber
Pardonable Lies
$3.99 Pardonable Lies by Jacqueline Winspear
Token Black Girl
$2.49 Token Black Girl by Danielle Prescod
Heaven and Hell
$3.99 Heaven and Hell by Bart D. Ehrman
An Orchestra of Minorities
$2.99 An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma
Chorus
$1.99 Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman
Notorious Sorcerer
$2.99 Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Conviction
$2.99 Conviction by Denise Mina
First Comes Like
$1.99 First Comes Like by Alisha Rai
Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry
$1.99 Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney
You Had Me at Hola
$1.99 You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
Previous Daily Deals

An Unkindness of Magicians
$1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard
Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato
She Gets the Girl
$1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott & Alyson Derrick
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
