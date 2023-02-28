Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 28, 2023 Deals Feb 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 You Sound Like a White Girl by Julissa Arce Get This Deal $1.99 The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas Get This Deal $1.99 Wylding Hall by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $2.99 Through My Window by Ariana Godoy Get This Deal $2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo Get This Deal $1.99 Uphill by Jemele Hill Get This Deal $2.99 The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller Get This Deal $1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse Get This Deal $5.99 The Night Ship by Jess Kidd Get This Deal $2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxell Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $1.99 What Moves The Dead by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese Get This Deal $2.99 NSFW by Isabel Kaplan Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Black Tulip by Alexandre Dumas Get This Deal $1.99 Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran Get This Deal $1.99 Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Books I Loved But Didn't Understand We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time 20 Must-Read Horror Stories 11 of the Best Shōnen Manga to Read in 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists