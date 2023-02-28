Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

You Sound Like a White Girl
$3.99 You Sound Like a White Girl by Julissa Arce
The Psychology of Time Travel
$1.99 The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas
Wylding Hall
$1.99 Wylding Hall by Elizabeth Hand
Through My Window
$2.99 Through My Window by Ariana Godoy
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Uphill
$1.99 Uphill by Jemele Hill
The Widow of Rose House
$2.99 The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller
Fevered Star
$1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse
The Night Ship
$5.99 The Night Ship by Jess Kidd
Winter's Orbit
$2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxell
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Gideon The Ninth
$1.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
What Moves The Dead
$1.99 What Moves The Dead by T. Kingfisher 
Hester
$2.99 Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese
NSFW
$2.99 NSFW by Isabel Kaplan 
Previous Daily Deals

The Black Tulip
$2.99 The Black Tulip by Alexandre Dumas
Transcendent Kingdom
$1.99 Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
The Book of the Most Precious Substance
$2.99 The Book of the Most Precious Substance by Sara Gran
Must Love Books
$1.99 Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson
