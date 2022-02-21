Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 21, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Lilith's Brood: The Xenogenesis Trilogy
$2.99 Lilith's Brood: The Xenogenesis Trilogy by Octavia E. Butler
Girly Drinks
$2.99 Girly Drinks by Mallory O'Meara
A River in Darkness
$1.99 A River in Darkness by
Ordinary Girls
$1.99 Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz
The Boy at the Keyhole
$2.99 The Boy at the Keyhole by Steven Giles
Geekerella
$1.99 Geekerella by Ashley Poston
Razorblade Tears
$2.99 Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$2.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

If The Shoe Fits
$.99 If The Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Sing Me Forgotten
$2.99 Sing Me Forgotten by Jessica S. Olson
Previous Daily Deals

Sunflower Sisters by Martha Hall Kelly for $1.99

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones for $2.99

Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield for $2.99

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $1.99

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang for $2.99

Ghost Story by Peter Straub by $1.99

Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $1.99

Fortune Favors The Dead by Stephen Spotswood for $4.99

Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $0.99

Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand for $2.99

My Favorite Half-Night Stand by Christina Lauren for $2.99

The Hush by Sara Foster for $0.99

The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbary for $1.99

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99

Eva Luna by Isabel Allende for $1.99

Evershore by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Sanderson for $4.99

Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia for $1.99

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99

The Bookshop on the Corner by Jenny Colgan for $2.99

The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $3.99

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor for $2.99

King of the Rising by Karen Callender for $1.99

My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing for $1.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99