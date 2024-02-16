Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 16, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Feed
$2.99 Feed by Mira Grant
The Body
$1.99 The Body by Bill Bryson
The Infinite Blacktop
$0.99 The Infinite Blacktop by Sara Gran
My Sister the Serial Killer
$1.99 My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
The Fire Next Time
$2.99 The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
10 Things That Never Happened
$1.99 10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall
The Jasad Heir
$4.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
Weird But Normal
$1.99 Weird But Normal by Mia Mercado
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

We Are the Crisis
$1.99 We Are the Crisis by Cadwell Turnbull
The Princess Bride
$1.99 The Princess Bride by William Goldman
Stone Blind
$1.99 Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
Do You Mind if I Cancel?
$2.99 Do You Mind if I Cancel? by Gary Janetti
Previous Daily Deals

Written in the Stars
$2.99 Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur
Stormsong
$2.99 Stormsong by C.L. Polk
Kiss Her Once For Me
$1.99 Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun
Wow, No Thank You
$4.99 Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby
