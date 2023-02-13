Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 13, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Fruit of the Drunken Tree
$1.99 Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Get This Deal
The Orchid Throne
$3.99 The Orchid Throne by Jeffe Kennedy
Get This Deal
Recipe for Persuasion
$1.99 Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
Push
$1.99 Push by Sapphire
Get This Deal
Killers of the Flower Moon
$1.99 Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
Get This Deal
Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match
$2.99 Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne
Get This Deal
State of Wonder
$1.99 State of Wonder by Ann Patchett 
Get This Deal
The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick
$2.99 The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick by Mallory O'Meara
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Before the Fall
$1.99 Before the Fall by Noah Hawley
Get This Deal
Satisfaction Guaranteed
$2.99 Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters
Get This Deal
Hidden Sins
$1.99 Hidden Sins by Selena Montgomery
Get This Deal
A Black Women's History of the United States
$2.99 A Black Women's History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry & Kali Nicole Gross
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Hollow Ones
$2.99 The Hollow Ones by Guillermo del Toro & Chuck Hogan
Get This Deal
Ship Wrecked
$1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
The Vanishing Half
$1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Get This Deal
Sleeping Beauties
$1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King
Get This Deal