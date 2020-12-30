Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 30th, 2020
Inimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99
The Paris Hours by Alex George for $2.99
Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99
Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore for $2.99
Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99
The Cactus League by Emily Nevens for $2.99
How to Cook Everything by Mark Bittman for $4.99
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole for $3.99
Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed for $2.99
The Alchemist by Paulo Coehlo for $3.99
Difficult Women by Roxane Gay for $2.99
Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang for $2.99
Remembrance by Rita Woods for $2.99
The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99
Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $3.99
We the Animals by Justin Torres for $1.20
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas for $2.99
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99
The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta for $1.99
I'll Be the One by Lyla Lee for $2.99
Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99
American Gods by Neil Gaiman for $2.99
Motherless Brooklyn by Jonathan Lethem for $2.99
Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99
The Word is Murder by Anthony Horowitz for $2.99
Deathless Divide by Justina Ireland for $2.99
The Labyrinth of the Spirits by Carlos Ruiz Zafon for $1.99
The Night Country by Melissa Albert for $2.99
Agent Running in the Field by John le Carré for $2.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99
How to Hide an Empire by Daniel Immerwahr for $2.99
Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert for $2.99
Invisible by Stephen L. Carter for $2.99
Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones for $1.99
On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99
Courage to Soar by Simone Biles for $1.99
Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier for $1.99
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99
Timekeeper by Tara Sim for $1.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99
The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield for $1.99
Code Name: Lise by Larry Loftis for $1.99
Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tocarczuk for $1.99
Smash It! by Francina Simone for $2.99
The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf for $1.99
A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99
Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen for $1.99
Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99
Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran for $2.99
Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99
All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace for $2.99
The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore for $2.99
Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99
The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99
Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo for $1.99
Egg & Spoon by Gregory Maguire for $0.99
Moving Forward by Karine Jean-Pierre for $2.99