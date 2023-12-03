Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 3, 2023 Deals Dec 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $1.99 The Farm by Joanne Ramos Get This Deal $1.99 Master & Apprentice by Claudia Gray Get This Deal $3.99 The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland Get This Deal $1.99 The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez Get This Deal $1.99 Troy by Stephen Fry Get This Deal $2.99 Quichotte by Salman Rushdie Get This Deal $1.99 A Circle of Wives by Alice LaPlante Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray Get This Deal $1.99 Sargasso of Space by Andre Norton Get This Deal $4.99 Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka Get This Deal $2.99 Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $1.99 100 Great Breads by Paul Hollywood Get This Deal $1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung Get This Deal $1.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times The 25 Best Christmas Books of All Time Secrets of the Mega Book Series of the '80s and '90s The Best Audiobooks of 2023, According to AudioFile What Not To Say to Bookstore Employees "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives