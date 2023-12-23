Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 23, 2023 Deals Dec 23, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 A Timeless Christmas by Louisa May Alcott, L. Frank Baum, O. Henry & more Get This Deal $2.99 Lockdown on London Lane by Beth Reekles Get This Deal $3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow Get This Deal $1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal $2.99 Across That Bridge by John Lewis Get This Deal $2.99 Let It Snow by John Green, Maureen Johnson & Lauren Myracle Get This Deal $0.99 Twice Cursed by Marie O'Regan & Paul Kane (editors) Get This Deal $1.99 The Mayfair Bookshop by Eliza Knight Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie Get This Deal $2.99 The London Séance Society by Sarah Penner Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox Get This Deal $4.99 Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne Get This Deal $3.99 Flower Net by Lisa See Get This Deal $2.99 People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks Get This Deal $2.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down The Most Popular Books in US Public Libraries 2023 Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2023 The Best Books We Read in 2023 (That Weren't Published in 2023) Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge The Books I'm Reading to Ease Into the New Year