Riot Headline “I Know It When I See It”: Who Pulled Gender Queer from Wake County Library Shelves?
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 21, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
DAVA SHASTRI’S LAST DAY, an Amazon Books Editors' Pick

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Dava Shastri's Last Day, an Amazon Books Editors' Pick.

Today's Featured Deals

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea
$0.99 The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Get This Deal
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
$2.99 The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict
Get This Deal
Boyfriend Material
$2.99 Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
At Night All Blood Is Black
$2.99 At Night All Blood Is Black by David Drop
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Babysitters Coven
$1.99 The Babysitters Coven by Kate M. Williams
Get This Deal
Love in the Time of Cholera
$2.99 Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Marquez
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafim for $2.99

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri for $2.99

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon for $2.99

A Touch of Darkness by Scarlett St. Clair for $0.99

The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson for $1.99

The 57 Bus by Dashiki Slater for $2.99

Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan for $0.99

The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $1.99

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99

Happily Ever Afters by Eise Bryant for $1.99

How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry for $1.99

All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness for $1.99

Huntress by Malinda Lo for $2.99

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan for $2.99

Someone We Know by Shari Lapena for $2.99

Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho for $1.99

Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell for $2.99

Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Caldwell Turnbull for $0.99

The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black for $3.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott for $2.99

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson for $2.99

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99

Luster by Raven Leilani for $2.99

The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $2.99