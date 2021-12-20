Riot Headline “I Know It When I See It”: Who Pulled Gender Queer from Wake County Library Shelves?
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 20, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Love in the Time of Cholera
$2.99 Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Marquez
Get This Deal
Shatter Me
$2.99 Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi
Get This Deal
American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
Get This Deal
The Babysitters Coven
$1.99 The Babysitters Coven by Kate M. Williams
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Jasmine Throne
$2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
Sorrowland
$2.99 Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Touch of Darkness by Scarlett St. Clair for $0.99

The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson for $1.99

The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid for $1.99

The 57 Bus by Dashiki Slater for $2.99

Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan for $0.99

The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $1.99

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99

Happily Ever Afters by Eise Bryant for $1.99

The Burning God by R. F. Kuang for $1.99

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99

How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry for $1.99

All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness for $1.99

Huntress by Malinda Lo for $2.99

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan for $2.99

Someone We Know by Shari Lapena for $2.99

Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho for $1.99

Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell for $2.99

Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Caldwell Turnbull for $0.99

The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black for $3.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott for $2.99

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson for $2.99

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99

Luster by Raven Leilani for $2.99

The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $2.99