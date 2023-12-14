Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 14, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Dreadful Splendor
$1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B. R. Myers
Get This Deal
You're Invited
$2.99 You're Invited by Amanda Jayatissa
Get This Deal
These Precious Days
$1.99 These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
The Survivalists
$2.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Get This Deal
Cassandra in Reverse
$2.99 Cassandra in Reverse by Holly Smale
Get This Deal
The Fastest Way to Fall
$1.99 The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams
Get This Deal
Broken for You
$1.99 Broken for You by Stephanie Kallos
Get This Deal
Tree of Smoke
$2.99 Tree of Smoke by Denis Johnson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

There There
$1.99 There There by Tommy Orange
Get This Deal
Sorrow and Bliss
$1.99 Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason
Get This Deal
Our Missing Hearts
$4.99 Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
Get This Deal
Evicted
$2.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Come Tumbling Down
$2.99 Come Tumbling Down by Seanan McGuire
Get This Deal
Wordslut
$1.99 Wordslut by Amanda Montell
Get This Deal
Imogen, Obviously
$ Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli
Get This Deal
The Jasad Heir
$2.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
Get This Deal