Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come
$2.99 Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come by Jessica Pan
Get This Deal
See You Yesterday
$1.99 See You Yesterday by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Get This Deal
The Four Winds
$1.99 The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Get This Deal
The Story of America
$1.99 The Story of America by Jill Lepore
Get This Deal
What We Carry
$2.99 What We Carry by Maya Lang
Get This Deal
Forged by Blood
$1.99 Forged by Blood by Ehigbor Okosun
Get This Deal
The Burning Girls
$1.99 The Burning Girls by C.J. Tudor
Get This Deal
Madame Fourcade's Secret War
$2.99 Madame Fourcade's Secret War by Lynne Olson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
$1.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
Get This Deal
Bloodmarked
$2.99 Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal
If I Had Your Face
$1.99 If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
Get This Deal
The Trap
$1.99 The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

100 Great Breads
$1.99 100 Great Breads by Paul Hollywood
Get This Deal
Magpie Murders
$1.99 Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
Ace of Spades
$2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
How High We Go in the Dark
$1.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Get This Deal