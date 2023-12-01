Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 1, 2023 Deals Dec 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come by Jessica Pan Get This Deal $1.99 See You Yesterday by Rachel Lynn Solomon Get This Deal $1.99 The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal $1.99 The Story of America by Jill Lepore Get This Deal $2.99 What We Carry by Maya Lang Get This Deal $1.99 Forged by Blood by Ehigbor Okosun Get This Deal $1.99 The Burning Girls by C.J. Tudor Get This Deal $2.99 Madame Fourcade's Secret War by Lynne Olson Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson Get This Deal $2.99 Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn Get This Deal $1.99 If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha Get This Deal $1.99 The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 100 Great Breads by Paul Hollywood Get This Deal $1.99 Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz Get This Deal $2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé Get This Deal $1.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times 8 Knockout New Nonfiction Books to Read in December 2023 The Best Audiobooks of 2023, According to AudioFile 8 New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in December 2023 Quiz: Can You Guess the Last Lines from These 10 Classic Novels? What Not To Say to Bookstore Employees