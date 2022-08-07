Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 7, 2022 Deals Aug 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Verity by Colleen Hoover Get This Deal $2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan Get This Deal $3.99 The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake Get This Deal $2.99 Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid Get This Deal $2.99 Normal People by Sally Rooney Get This Deal $2.99 Counting Down with You by Tashie Bhuiyan Get This Deal $4.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 Heroes by Stephen Fry Get This Deal $1.99 Faithful by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $2.99 Aspects by John M. Ford Get This Deal $1.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig Get This Deal $2.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee Get This Deal $3.99 By the Book by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021 by Veronica Roth (ed) Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Book Series of All Time Why Do We Love Portal Fantasies? 25 of the Best Kindle Unlimited Romances of 2022 That Await You 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 11 Time Travel Novels That Will Transport You The Rise of the Speculative Novella