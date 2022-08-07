Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Verity
$2.99 Verity by Colleen Hoover
Get This Deal
She Who Became the Sun
$2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Get This Deal
The Atlas Six
$3.99 The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal
Daisy Jones & The Six
$2.99 Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Get This Deal
Normal People
$2.99 Normal People by Sally Rooney
Get This Deal
Counting Down with You
$2.99 Counting Down with You by Tashie Bhuiyan
Get This Deal
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
$4.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
A Thousand Splendid Suns
$1.99 A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Heroes
$3.99 Heroes by Stephen Fry
Get This Deal
Faithful
$1.99 Faithful by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
Aspects
$2.99 Aspects by John M. Ford
Get This Deal
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
$1.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Comfort Book
$1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
Get This Deal
Jade War
$2.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
By the Book
$3.99 By the Book by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021
$1.99 The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021 by Veronica Roth (ed)
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy