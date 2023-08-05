Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 5, 2023 Deals Aug 5, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney Get This Deal $1.99 I Almost Forgot About You by Terry McMillan Get This Deal $1.99 Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim Get This Deal $2.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $2.99 Waking Lions by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen Get This Deal $1.99 How to Break Up with Your Phone by Catherine Price Get This Deal $2.99 Then We Came to the End by Joshua Ferris Get This Deal $1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown Get This Deal $2.99 Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce Get This Deal $1.99 This Much is True by Miriam Margoyles Get This Deal $4.99 Quackery by Lydia Kang, Nate Pedersen Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 In Every Mirror She's Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström Get This Deal $1.99 A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian Get This Deal You Might Also Like 23 of the Best and Swooniest Romantasy Books 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Lisa Frank Aesthetic and Get A Book Recommendation Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist 8 of the Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books To Read in August 2023 Brave Books, Kirk Cameron Plan Public Library Events August 5; Public Libraries Need to Prepare